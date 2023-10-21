Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $578,000 Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

BXMT opened at $20.15 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 158.98%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,101 shares of company stock valued at $160,704. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BXMT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.