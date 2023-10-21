Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $689,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,171 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 41,495 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 682,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,764 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 69,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 19,719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 209,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $6,327,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WBA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

