Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $793,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,860,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,224,000.

AMLP opened at $42.85 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

