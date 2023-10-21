Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of LHX opened at $176.10 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.12 and its 200-day moving average is $186.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

