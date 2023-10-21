Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Paramount Global by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,535 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Paramount Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,880,000 after acquiring an additional 140,521 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.50 on Friday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PARA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

