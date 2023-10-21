Griffin Asset Management Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.