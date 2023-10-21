Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 388 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,187 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.30.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $584.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The company has a market capitalization of $554.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $565.42 and its 200 day moving average is $479.57.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

