Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,053 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global-e Online by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after buying an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,070,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,608,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after buying an additional 54,709 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

