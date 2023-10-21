Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.50.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th.

NYSE:GHLD opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $683.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.93. Guild has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Guild had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $236.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guild will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Guild’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in Guild by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Guild by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Guild by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

