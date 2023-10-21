Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 339.13 ($4.14).

HLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 375 ($4.58) to GBX 370 ($4.52) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.42) price target on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 390 ($4.76) to GBX 387 ($4.73) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 340 ($4.15) to GBX 360 ($4.40) in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 381 ($4.65) to GBX 367 ($4.48) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at GBX 335.90 ($4.10) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,583.85. Haleon has a 1-year low of GBX 263.15 ($3.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 357.65 ($4.37). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 329.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 331.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 3,076.92%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

