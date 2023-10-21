Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 339.13 ($4.14).
HLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 375 ($4.58) to GBX 370 ($4.52) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.42) price target on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 390 ($4.76) to GBX 387 ($4.73) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 340 ($4.15) to GBX 360 ($4.40) in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 381 ($4.65) to GBX 367 ($4.48) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Haleon
Haleon Price Performance
Haleon Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 3,076.92%.
Haleon Company Profile
Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Haleon
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.