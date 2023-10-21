Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HASI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 20.65.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 282.15%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $49,894.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,641.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $49,894.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,641.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Melko acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $458,814 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,377,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 956,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $21,888,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

