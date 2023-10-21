HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,462 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 83,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HDB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HDB opened at $57.28 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

