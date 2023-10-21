Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Bank of America

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HSY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.43.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $190.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.87. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $186.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $667,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

