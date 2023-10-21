Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 48.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 3.9 %

HBAN stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

View Our Latest Report on Huntington Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 248.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 324,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 231,445 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,534,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,347,000 after buying an additional 282,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,717,000 after buying an additional 24,060 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.