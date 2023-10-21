IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the energy company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

IDACORP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. IDACORP has a payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IDACORP to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $88.10 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.32 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in IDACORP by 34.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IDA. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDA

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.