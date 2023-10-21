Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Makes New $234,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 509,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. New Street Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.04.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $74.06 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 284.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,868,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,397 shares of company stock valued at $27,833,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

