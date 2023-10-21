Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $223.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.86 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.33.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

