Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.69

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Impact Healthcare REIT Price Performance
Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 79.20 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £328.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,980.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.30. Impact Healthcare REIT has a one year low of GBX 78.30 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 109 ($1.33).
Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile
