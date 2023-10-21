IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Shares Up 2.3%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 37,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 96,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

IMPACT Silver Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$43.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27.

About IMPACT Silver

(Get Free Report)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.