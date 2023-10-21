Insider Buying: BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Buys $401,080.49 in Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 38,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $401,080.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,638,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,097,356.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,703 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $184,642.29.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,763 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $170,982.60.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 510 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $5,140.80.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 500 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $5,080.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,053 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $225,161.13.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 90,004 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $936,941.64.

On Thursday, September 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,434 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $113,939.28.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,073 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $329,299.35.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFZ opened at $10.03 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 643,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 46,438 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 42,987 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $5,298,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 45,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 47,294 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Further Reading

