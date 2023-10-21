Insider Buying: Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) Director Manchester Management Co Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,750 shares in the company, valued at $159,225. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Modular Medical stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. Modular Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.04.

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Modular Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MODD shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Modular Medical in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Modular Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Modular Medical stock. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 938,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 4.45% of Modular Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

