Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $196,489.25 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $196,489.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Friday, September 15th, Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $191,445.56.

Dropbox Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dropbox

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 2,209.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 67,167 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust boosted its stake in Dropbox by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 134,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 44,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 1,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,754 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.