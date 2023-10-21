Insider Selling: Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) SVP Sells 4,825 Shares of Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $71,313.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Life Time Group Stock Down 1.8 %

LTH stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $22.41.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $561.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Life Time Group by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

