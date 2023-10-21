Insider Selling: Netlinkz Limited (ASX:NET) Insider Sells A$24,000.00 in Stock

Netlinkz Limited (ASX:NET – Get Free Report) insider Grant Booker sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$24,000.00 ($15,189.87).

Netlinkz Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Netlinkz alerts:

About Netlinkz

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Netlinkz Limited provides network solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers Virtual Secure Network technology, an enterprise-grade intelligent networking solution that allows enterprises to manage the connectivity of its hybrid and mobile workforce, multi-cloud deployments, and offices.

Receive News & Ratings for Netlinkz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlinkz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.