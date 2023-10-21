Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Sells $208,991.76 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total transaction of $208,991.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,394 shares in the company, valued at $36,193,812.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

PrimeEnergy Resources stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.31. The company has a market capitalization of $199.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.66. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.61 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 27.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.