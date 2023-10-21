Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,903.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $84,200.00.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 616.23% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 289.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,512,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,776,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Redfin by 59.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 413,700 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Gordon Haskett raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

