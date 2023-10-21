Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sells $37,785.00 in Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) VP Michael W. Wilson sold 687 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

RGR opened at $54.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $968.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

View Our Latest Report on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.7% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.