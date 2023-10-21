Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO Sells $116,517.50 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $116,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,383.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yelp Trading Down 2.0 %

Yelp stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.96 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

YELP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,960 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $74,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,663 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Yelp by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,310 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 27,668 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 117,547 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,196 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

