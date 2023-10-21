International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.45.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IBM opened at $137.16 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.