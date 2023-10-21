Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Increased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Intuit Trading Down 2.8 %

Intuit stock opened at $506.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The stock has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

