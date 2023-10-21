Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on October 27th

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1655 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81.

Get Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

About Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF

The Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold low- to medium-quality municipal securities between 50-65% of its portfolio while aiming for a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than 7.5 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.