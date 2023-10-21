Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 299,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,277,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after purchasing an additional 183,639 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

XMHQ stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $64.90 and a 1 year high of $85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.