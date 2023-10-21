Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of XSHD stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XSHD. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 37,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

