Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on October 27th

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $26.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XSHD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $691,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 56.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 37,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

