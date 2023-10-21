Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $12.93 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 490,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 4.7% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $27.50 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.