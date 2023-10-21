Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 73,584 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,000. PayPal makes up approximately 1.8% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

PayPal stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.34 and a 1-year high of $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

