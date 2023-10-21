IOTA Hits Market Cap of $440.62 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $440.62 million and $4.39 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004952 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000072 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,980,714,977 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

