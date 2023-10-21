IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $248.00 at Robert W. Baird

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $239.00 to $248.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $248.93.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $184.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $171.24 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

