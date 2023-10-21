iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,033,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,923 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.7% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $204,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

