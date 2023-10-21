iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,095,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,176 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $276,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,925.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,122,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,283,000 after acquiring an additional 450,873 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 761.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,281,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

