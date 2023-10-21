iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512,406 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,491,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,445,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,046,000 after acquiring an additional 735,316 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

