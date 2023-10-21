iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Shelter Mutual Insurance Co

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2,085.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,055 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $422.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $365.10 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

