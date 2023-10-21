iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.5% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,303,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $422.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $440.23 and a 200-day moving average of $434.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $365.10 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

