iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,170,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,056,000 after buying an additional 148,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 141,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,990,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $422.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $365.10 and a one year high of $461.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $440.23 and its 200-day moving average is $434.35. The company has a market capitalization of $327.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.