iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 3.5% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.72 and a 1 year high of $101.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

