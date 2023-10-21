iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,895,608 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,566,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,074,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,011,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,938,000 after purchasing an additional 168,568 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $92.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.72 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

