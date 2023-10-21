iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,193,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $166.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $166.43 and a 52-week high of $199.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.95.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

