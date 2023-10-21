iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $69.64 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.99 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average of $73.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.