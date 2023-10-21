Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Given a C$24.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$24.00 price objective on Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

Ivanhoe Electric has a 12 month low of C$12.26 and a 12 month high of C$22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.19.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.