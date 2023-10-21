JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Truist Financial

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.71.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JELD

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD-WEN stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $988.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,744,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,781,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,954,000 after acquiring an additional 526,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 25.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,641,000 after acquiring an additional 506,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.